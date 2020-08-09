Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP's COVID-19 case count goes beyond 39,000; death toll 996

At 2,284, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 2,048 such cases. No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts since Saturday evening although all 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-08-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:19 IST
MP's COVID-19 case count goes beyond 39,000; death toll 996
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, health officials said. The case count now stands at 39,025, they said.

According to them, the death toll went up to 996 after 19 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours. Of them, three each died in Bhopal and Indore, two each in Jabalpur, Morena, Betul and Singrauli and one each in Dewas, Vidisha, Damoh, Satna and Alirajpur.

The highest number of 173 new positive cases were reported from Indore, followed by 142 in Bhopal and 76 in Gwalior. Meanwhile, 667 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 173 to 8,516 and death toll to 333 in the district, the state health bulletin said. Bhopal now has 7,681 COVID-19 patients, of whom 214 have succumbed to the infection.

The case count in Gwalior went up to 2,885. At 2,284, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 2,048 such cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts since Saturday evening although all 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh have active cases. The health officials said that there are 3,088 active containment zones in the state at present.

During the last nine days, Madhya Pradesh recorded 7,219 fresh cases and 129 deaths. As on July 31, the case count was 31,806 and the death toll 867.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 39,025, active cases 9,009, new cases 868, death toll 996, recovered 29,020, total number of people tested 8,91,698.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Six French tourists among eight people killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reports

Six French tourists and two Nigeriens were killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reported on Sunday, citing a local governor.The news agency quoted the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella. It said the attack took place in an area of Ni...

Draft EIA notification 'dangerous', 'disaster'; protest against it: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged people to protest the new Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020 draft, saying it was dangerous and if notified, the long term consequences will be catastrophic. The draft EIA notification, whi...

India touches 7L COVID-19 tests in a day, nearly 500 tests were conducted per minute in last 24 hours

In a new high, India has scaled the peak of COVID-19 testing with more than seven lakh tests in a single day, the country has conducted nearly 500 tests per minute in the last 24 hours, a senior health ministry official said. Since the begi...

Messi set to recover from knock ahead of quarterfinals

Barcelona is unconcerned with the injury that Lionel Messi sustained in the Champions League match against Napoli. Messi took a hard knock to his lower left leg in the first half of the teams 3-1 win on Saturday. He was hit by Kalidou Kouli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020