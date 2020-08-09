Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN observes one more 'Sunday' lockdown to fight COVID-19

To effectively implement the complete shutdown as part of efforts to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, check posts were set up by police at all important locations in the state. Health care services were open, sanitary workers continuedtheir clean up work and personnel of civic bodies conducted door to door surveys to detect people with flu like symptoms and fever camps were also held.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:21 IST
TN observes one more 'Sunday' lockdown to fight COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu on Sunday observed an intense lockdown with only health care services and milk supply continuing as usual while roads wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors. The complete lockdown, effective since last month on Sundays, witnessed sporadic violations as well in some places.

Tamil Nadu police said till date a fine of Rs 19. 99 crore has been levied against violators of lockdown norms and as many as 6,69,426 vehicles seized. To effectively implement the complete shutdown as part of efforts to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, check posts were set up by police at all important locations in the state.

Health care services were open, sanitary workers continued their clean up work and personnel of civic bodies conducted door to door surveys to detect people with flu like symptoms and fever camps were also held. Disinfection work too was carried on as usual.

A meat shop, which opened in Aruppukottai municipality inVirudhunagar district was closed by authorities and action initiated against the owners. Also, authorities said they acted against shops and firms that operated despite lockdown in districts, including Tirupattur.

Some youngsters from villages in Nagappatinam district were seen going to buy alcoholic beverages in nearby Karaikal in Puducherry region as state-run TASMAC liquor outlets too were closed in Tamil Nadu as part of the lockdown. In view of the intense curbs on Sunday, people flocked to markets, from fish to vegetables on Saturday, which has now become a trend, often violating anti-COVID norms like social distancing.

Fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities were closed and officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations. Vehicles, except cargo trucks, were off the roads and roads were deserted but for the presence of security and civic personnel.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

AP registers highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Andhra Pradesh crossed two grim milestones vis-a-vis COVID-19, registering its highest daily spike, while deaths from the dreaded contagion crossed 2,000. Incidentally, tragedy struck a covid care centre in the state on Sunday when a fire k...

Sonia Gandhi to remain interim chief till 'proper procedure' for electing prez is implemented: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president till such time a proper procedure is implemented in the not too distant future to elect a party chief. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, during an online medi...

BJP, Hindu outfits chant 'Kavacham,' observe 'Vel Puja'

Cadres and supporters of the BJP and various Hindu outfits on Sunday chanted the Kanda Sashti Kavacham hymn andheld a Vel Puja across Tamil Nadu. Amid chants of Vetri Vel and Veera Vel, the Kavacham, a prayer song in praise of Lord Muruga s...

China targeting U.S. election infrastructure with cyberattacks, says O'Brien

Chinese government-linked hackers have been targeting U.S. election infrastructure ahead of the 2020 presidential election, White House National Security Adviser Robert OBrien said on Sunday, indicating a more active level of alleged Chines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020