405 kgs ganja worth Rs 40.50L seized from truck in Guj, 1 held

Police on Sunday seized 405kilograms of ganja worth Rs 40.50 lakh from a truck nearMirzapur village in Gujarat's Kheda district and arrested oneman, an official said The operation was carried out by Kheda police'sspecial operations group under Kathlal police station limits,he said "The truck is registered in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was registered at Kathlal police station," headded.

PTI | Kheda | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The operation was carried out by Kheda police'sspecial operations group under Kathlal police station limits,he said

"The truck is registered in Uttar Pradesh. The ganjawas hidden in 198 packets. One Tanvir Hussain, a resident ofFirozabad in UP, was arrested, while two others managed toescape. An FIR was registered at Kathlal police station," headded.

