1,078 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; 25 die, 1,311 recover

Ahmedabad's count rose to 27,898 rpt 27,898 with 153 new cases and its death toll grew to 1,633 rpt 1,633 with three more fatalities. Surat also reported the highest number of nine fatalities and 589 recoveries on Sunday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:46 IST
Gujarat reported 1,078 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 71,064, the health department said. The number of patients, who succumbed to COVID-19, rose to 2,654 with 25 new fatalities on Sunday, it said.

The number of recovered patients grew to 54,138 as 1,311 of them were given discharge. With this, there are now 14,272 active cases in Gujarat, of which the condition of 73 patients is critical, the department said in a release.

Surat reported the highest number of 222 new cases in the state on Sunday, taking the district tally to 15,810. Ahmedabad's count rose to 27,898 rpt 27,898 with 153 new cases and its death toll grew to 1,633 rpt 1,633 with three more fatalities.

Surat also reported the highest number of nine fatalities and 589 recoveries on Sunday. The death toll in Surat rose to 687 and the number of recovered cases to 12,597.

Rajkot reported five deaths, Vadodara three, Kutch two, and Junagadh and Mehsana one death each. Vadodara reported 110 new positive cases, Rajkot 95, Jamnagar 63, Panchmahal 47, Amreli and Bhavnagar 35 each, Gir Somnath 32, Bharuch 28, Junagadh 27, Kutch 25, Valsad 21, Dahod and Surendranagar 18 each, Kheda, Mehsana and Patan 11 each, Botad, Narmada and Sabarkantha 10 each, among others.

The state has achieved a recovery rate of 76.18 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 30,985 tests were conducted in the state, at the rate of 476.69 tests per day per million.

A total of 9,87,630 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, it said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 71,064, new cases 1,078, deaths 2,654, discharged 54,138, active cases 14,272 and people tested so far 9,87,630.

