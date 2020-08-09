Karnataka registers 5,985 fresh COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths

Left Menu
The capital city has seen 1,240 fatalities so far. According to the bulletin, 455 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Mysuru, 380 in Ballari, 282 in Udupi, 235 in Belagavi followed by others. The state has so far conducted 17.06 lakh tests including 37,936 on Sunday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:11 IST
With 5,985 new COVID-19 cases and 107 casualties, the number of those infected by the deadly virus in Karnataka reached 1.78 lakh on Sunday, the health department said. According to the health bulletin issued by the department, 5,670 discharges on Sunday took the total discharges to 93,908 whereas there were 80,973 active cases including 678 in the ICU.

Bengaluru alone recorded 1,948 fresh cases and 22 deaths due to the pathogen. The capital city has seen 1,240 fatalities so far.

According to the bulletin, 455 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Mysuru, 380 in Ballari, 282 in Udupi, 235 in Belagavi followed by others. With 107 deaths, the toll in the state rose to 3,198.

Twelve deaths were reported from Mysuru, nine each in Ballari and Davangere, eight in Kolar, seven in Hassan, six each in Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada and four each in Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Bidar. Most of those who died on Sunday were above 50 years of age though there were a few victims in their twenties, thirties and forties, the health bulletin said.

A majority of the victims had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or the Influenza Like Illness. However, there were two people who neither had any pre- medical conditions nor any complications after contracting COVID-19, yet they died.

The government said as on Sunday, 2.11 lakh primary contacts and 1.72 lakh secondary contacts were under observation. The state has so far conducted 17.06 lakh tests including 37,936 on Sunday.

