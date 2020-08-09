27-yr-old man involved in uprooting ATMs arrested in Delhi

A 27-year-old man allegedly involved in uprooting ATMs in Delhi and the National Capital Region was arrested on Sunday after a brief exchange of fire in south Delhi's Nangaldewat village, police said. The accused, identified as Arshad Khan, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar district, was part of an interstate gang of robbers who targeted ATM booths across the NCR, they added.

"We received specific information that the suspect would be coming in the area in the evening to commit a similar crime. So our team laid a trap and nabbed him after he was spotted coming in a car," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. On being cornered, Khan fired four shots at the personnel of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police who had gone to nab him, he said, adding that as the police team fired in self defence, one of the bullets hit the accused in his left leg and he was overpowered.

Seven rounds were fired in all -- four by the accused and three by the police. Khan was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital, where he is recuperating, the police said. A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him, Kushwah said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he along with his Mewat-based associates had uprooted an ATM in Rajokari area on August 5 and had stolen a mini truck to carry the machine, the DCP said. He was previously arrested in three cases of thefts in Delhi, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.