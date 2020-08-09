Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 fatalities take Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll to 789; tally of cases reach 52,497

Of the fresh deaths, four each were reported from Jaipur and Kota, and one each from Jalore, Nagaur and Pali, the official said. Jaipur alone has reported 219 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, followed by Jodhpur 85, Bharatpur 57, Ajmer 55, Bikaner 48, Kota 45, Nagaur 35, Pali 32, Alwar 23 and Dholpur 19.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:40 IST
11 fatalities take Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll to 789; tally of cases reach 52,497
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eleven new fatalities due to coronavirus infection pushed Rajasthan's death toll to 789 on Sunday, while 1,169 fresh cases took the tally in the state to 52,497, a health department official said. So far, 35,553 people have been discharged after recuperating from the disease while 13,473 patients are still under treatment, he said. Of the fresh deaths, four each were reported from Jaipur and Kota, and one each from Jalore, Nagaur and Pali, the official said.

Jaipur alone has reported 219 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, followed by Jodhpur 85, Bharatpur 57, Ajmer 55, Bikaner 48, Kota 45, Nagaur 35, Pali 32, Alwar 23 and Dholpur 19. Among the new cases reported on Sunday, Jaipur accounted for 127, Kota 115, Ajmer 98, Jodhpur 79, Udaipur 78, Chittorgarh 58, Sikar 57, Pali 55 and Rajsamand 52. Bharatpur reported 46 new instances of COVID-19, Barmer 42, Dholpur 39, Baran and Nagaur 34 each, Tonk 31, Bikaner 29, Alwar and Ganganagar 26 each, Sawaimadhopur 25, Bhilwara 23 and Karauli 19.

Eighteen people contracted coronavirus infection in Jhalawar, 15 in Bundi, 11 in Jalore, eight each in Hanumangarh and Pratapgarh, five each in Dungarpur and Dausa, four in Jaisalmer and two in Jhunjhunu.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 177 with 9 more fatalities

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 177, a state government bulletin said. A total of 530 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,156, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,981 active coron...

114 stranded Indians brought back from UAE in AI flight

An Air India flight carrying 114 Indians, who were stranded in UAE due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown, reached here on Sunday night, an official said. Of the total number of passengers, 64 disembarked in Indore, while the remaining 50...

Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast

An emergency donor conference on Sunday for blast-stricken Lebanon raised pledges worth nearly 253 million euros 298 million for immediate humanitarian relief, the French presidency said.Those commitments would not be conditional on politic...

Telangana Govt handling COVID-19 cases recklessly: Congress

The Telangana Government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state recklessly, due to which cases are increasing, states Congress Legislative Party CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged on Sunday. He observed that not only Quarantine ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020