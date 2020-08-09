Left Menu
Development News Edition

After rain, water level in Kalaburgi's Sonna Barrage rises to 405 m

Water levels increased at the Sonna Barrage in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district on Sunday following incessant rainfall in the region, Dilip Jadhav, assistant executive engineer, Bheema Lift Irrigation Scheme Afzalpur said.

ANI | Kalaburgi (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:07 IST
After rain, water level in Kalaburgi's Sonna Barrage rises to 405 m
Water levels at the Sona Barrage were recorded at 405.5mt/1330.204 feet. . Image Credit: ANI

Water levels increased at the Sonna Barrage in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district on Sunday following incessant rainfall in the region, Dilip Jadhav, assistant executive engineer, Bheema Lift Irrigation Scheme Afzalpur said.

"The water levels in the reservoir were recorded at 405.5mt at 8 am on Sunday," he added.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over South Interior and Coastal Karnataka and ghat sections of Tamilnadu during next 24 hours," the Indian Meteorological had tweeted on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Home favourite Sullivan cruises to victory at English Championship

Andy Sullivan held off a spirited challenge from Spains Adrian Otaegui to lift his fourth European Tour title at the English Championship on Sunday. Englishman Sullivan started the day five shots clear at the top of the leaderboard but his ...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 177 with 9 more fatalities

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 177, a state government bulletin said. A total of 530 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,156, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,981 active coron...

114 stranded Indians brought back from UAE in AI flight

An Air India flight carrying 114 Indians, who were stranded in UAE due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown, reached here on Sunday night, an official said. Of the total number of passengers, 64 disembarked in Indore, while the remaining 50...

Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast

An emergency donor conference on Sunday for blast-stricken Lebanon raised pledges worth nearly 253 million euros 298 million for immediate humanitarian relief, the French presidency said.Those commitments would not be conditional on politic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020