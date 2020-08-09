Night curfew in East Khasi Hills extended till Aug 17

The East Khasi Hills district administration has extended night curfew in the entire district from Monday till August 17 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Sunday. The night curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am, they said.

The state capital Shillong is in the East Khasi Hills district. The order was issued to put in place preventive and mitigation measures, to identify and take more stringent steps to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases in East Khasi Hills.

The District Magistrate said that the order will not apply to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies and essential government departments, Meghalaya has reported 1,061 COVID-19 cases till Sunday of which 605 are active cases..