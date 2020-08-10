MSD to pay contracted security guards at least Living Wage

Security guards contracted to the Ministry of Social Development will be paid at least the Living Wage from next month supporting the Government's commitment towards fair pay and employment conditions, announced Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni.

"MSD was among the first government agencies to pay its employees the living wage in 2018 and it's now taking the initiative to pay its contracted security guards (Tautiaki) at least the living wage," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"Tautiaki is one of the priority groups for improving fair pay. They're the first person that people see when they come to MSD for help. They meet, greet and direct clients and are outside our offices' rain or shine. I'm proud to be leading the way for Tautiaki to receive the Living Wage," she said.

As part of engaging potential providers of contracted services, MSD ensures that broader outcomes, including environmental, social, economic or cultural benefits, are considered as part of the proposed service contract.

MSD recently moved to Allied Security New Zealand as their security services provider, which ensures that security guards have a full-time Wellness Manager, opportunities to achieve NZQA qualifications and a range of training opportunities.

Carmel Sepuloni said the Government was committed to improving conditions for workers in high-risk industries and paying Tautiaki at least the Living Wage builds on recent improvements to their working conditions.

"Studies show the introduction of the living wage improves morale, productivity and reduces staff absences and employee turnover.

"But more importantly this is about fair pay and employment conditions so that people have a decent standard of living, can provide for their families, participate in their communities and grow the economy," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"As Minister for Social Development, I am pleased that MSD has been able to do this for Tautiaki. There's more work to do to get other MSD contracted workers the living wage but it's a step in the right direction."

