Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to inaugurate submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair on Monday through video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:07 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair on Monday through video conferencing. He said that inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will ensure high-speed broadband connectivity, fast mobile and landline telecom services and will give a big boost to the local economy.

"Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated," the Prime Minister tweeted. "Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures: High-speed broadband connectivity. Fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services. Big boost to the local economy. Delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education," he added.

According to a release by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat. The foundation stone for this project was laid by the Prime Minister on December 30, 2018, at Port Blair.

"Once inaugurated, the submarine OFC link will deliver bandwidth of 2 x 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) between Chennai and Port Blair, and 2 x 100 Gbps between Port Blair and the other islands," the release said. It said provision of reliable, robust, and high-speed telecom and broadband facilities in these Islands will be a landmark achievement from the viewpoint of consumers, as well as for strategic and governance reasons.

"4G mobile services, which were constrained due to limited backhaul bandwidth provided via satellite will also see a major improvement," it said. The release said enhanced telecom and broadband connectivity will boost tourism and employment generation in the islands, give an impetus to the economy and raise standards of living.

It said better connectivity will also facilitate the delivery of e-governance services such as telemedicine and tele-education, small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce, while educational institutions will utilize the enhanced availability of bandwidth for e-learning and knowledge sharing. Business Process Outsourcing services and other medium and large enterprises will also be able to reap the benefits of better connectivity.

The project is funded by the central government through the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Ministry of Communications. The release said that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) executed this project while Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) are the technical consultants.

About 2,300 km of submarine OFC cable has been laid at a cost of about Rs 1,224 crore and the project has been completed in time, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

HK tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law, bearing out 'worst fears'

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile arrest under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as scores of police searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper.Lai,...

Equity indices trade higher, pharma and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices advanced by 0.8 per cent during early hours on Monday with pharma, auto and financial stocks in the lead. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 300 points or 0.79 per cent at 38,341 while the Nifty 50 gained by 92...

Shanghai shares rise on recovery signs, bluechips trim early losses

Shanghais benchmark share index rose on Monday and blue-chip shares trimmed early losses, after new data showed factory deflation eased last month in China, adding to signs of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the worlds second-larg...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australias second-most populous state reports 322 new COVID-19 casesAustralias second-most populous state has recorded 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the states health d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020