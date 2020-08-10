Left Menu
Air India Express thanks Mallapuram residents for kindness, humanity during plane crash incident

The Air India Express has expressed its gratitude to people of Mallapuram, Kerala for showing their kindness and humanity during the crash in which 18 people, including two pilots, lost their lives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:34 IST
Air India Express Logo.. Image Credit: ANI

The Air India Express has expressed its gratitude to people of Mallapuram, Kerala for showing their kindness and humanity during the crash in which 18 people, including two pilots, lost their lives. In a tweet, the Air India Express said, "Taking a bow to HUMANITY! A standing ovation from our hearts to the PEOPLE OF MALAPPURAM, Kerala, who had showered us with kindness & humanity during the uncertain incident. We owe you a lot! #ExpressGratitude."

"It takes not just courage, but a touch of humanity to save a life. We at Air India Express, take a bow to the people of Malappuram who have risked their own lives to save many," the tweet added. Earlier on August 8, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet said, "Yesterday, the fast response of local people and officials made all the difference. They braved bad weather and COVID fears to rescue their fellow beings. The long queues of people who wanted to donate blood were just one example."

Investigation for the accident is continuing and will take some time before it is completed, Air India Express said. At least 18 people, including two pilots, lost their lives in the incident. it added.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode. Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered. The findings of this investigation will be made public.

