Youth held for sexually harassing girl

Youth held for sexually harassing girlPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-08-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 10:19 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday
Vicky who was absconding was arrested in Kairana police station area on Sunday evening, an officer said
The girl was sexually harassed when she was on her way to a shop on July 22, police had said. PTI CORRHMB
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Kairana
- Shamli district