Managed isolation charges for returnees to come into force from 11 Aug

Managed isolation charges for returnees will come into force from 12.01 am Tuesday 11th August, after they passed their last cabinet milestone today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said.

"The new charging system balances the rights of New Zealanders to return home and helps reduce pressure on the managed isolation and quarantine system while recovering some of the costs from those who choose to leave and enter the country on holidays or business trips," Megan Woods said.

"Anyone who needs to come home but cannot afford the charges will still be able to come home. Exemptions are available for certain groups of people and waivers from charges are possible on a case-by-case basis for undue financial hardship and in special circumstances (such as compassionate grounds).

"New Zealand citizens and residents currently overseas are not liable for charges if they are returning home permanently. Temporary visa holders who were ordinarily resident in New Zealand before our border was closed on 19 March, are not liable for a charge on their return if they were out of the country on 19 March (unless they are a critical worker).

"New Zealanders who come home temporarily (for less than 90 days) and those who go overseas after regulations come into force and return at a later date, will be charged for managed isolation and quarantine unless they are exempt or are granted a waiver from payment.

"The charges cover less than half of the average total costs for managed isolation and quarantine. For a single person in a room, the charge is $3,100. Additional adults or children sharing that room will be charged $950 and $475 respectively and including GST.

"This charging system makes an important contribution to our public health response to COVID-19. An integral part of our public health response is the requirement that people arriving in the country go into managed isolation or quarantine for at least 14 days.

