ACCI calls off proposed shutter down bandh after talks with CM

The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has called off its proposed 72- hour shutter down bandh from Monday after Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured the traders' body that the state government would meet their demands. The three demands of the ACCI are automatic renewal of trading licenses, gap funding of traders through bank loans and authorising the Naharlagun Extra Assistant Commissioner for smooth issue of inner line permits to the traders so that business is not affected in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release issued by the ACCI on Monday said that the ACCI executive members called off the proposed bandh as the chief minister has assured them that the state government would meet their demands. ACCI president Tarh Nachung and general secretary Toko Tatung on Sunday was called by Khandu, who along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and commissioner to CM Sonam Chombey had a detailed discussion with both on the demands of ACCI.

The chief minister said that the decision to accept the demands was taken considering the invaluable services of the traders, but the written decision somehow got delayed due to official formalities and asked the chief secretary to hand over the letter to ACCI. Khandu also told them that a meeting with bankers would be held soon to work out modalities for gap funding of traders.