Raped minor commits suicide in Karnataka's Dharwad district

"An incident of rape and death of a minor girl has taken place recently in village Bogur in Dharwad district. I met the family of the victim and consoled them," the minister said in a tweet Shetter added that he has asked police to investigate the matter and provide security to the family.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A minor girl committed suicide after allegedly being raped in a village in North Karnataka recently, police said on Monday. According to police, the incident occurred when the girl, aged 13-14 years and studying in the eight standard, was on her way to a temple on July 30 at Bogur in Dharwad rural.

The girl returned home and reported the matter to her mother. Later, she consumed poison, polices said.

She was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. The accused has already been arrested, they added.

State Minister for Medium and Large Industries, Jagadish Shettar has promised justice to the family. "An incident of rape and death of a minor girl has taken place recently in village Bogur in Dharwad district.

I met the family of the victim and consoled them," the minister said in a tweet Shetter added that he has asked police to investigate the matter and provide security to the family. According to Shettar, for the past few days, the youths in the village are staging a demonstration demanding stringent punishment to the guilty.

