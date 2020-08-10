Mamata wishes Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed concern over former President Pranab Mukherjee testing positive for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery. "Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for #COVID19. My prayers are with him & his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery," Banerjee tweeted.

Mukherjee on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted earlier in the day.