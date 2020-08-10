Left Menu
Development News Edition

Western Railway dispatches train with cloth, dye, chemicals from Gujarat to Bangladesh

The Western Railway sent a special parcel train from Gujarat's Kankaria to Bangladesh to transport cloth, dye, and chemicals, the Ministry of Railways said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:12 IST
Western Railway dispatches train with cloth, dye, chemicals from Gujarat to Bangladesh
The Western Railway is transporting cloth, dye, and chemicals to Bangladesh from Gujarat. (Photo/ Western Railway's Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

The Western Railway sent a special parcel train from Gujarat's Kankaria to Bangladesh to transport cloth, dye, and chemicals, the Ministry of Railways said on Monday. "After Onions, another Parcel Special to Bangladesh! Western Railway loaded a Special Parcel train from Kankaria (Gujarat) for Benapol (Bangladesh) to transport Cloth, Dye, and Chemicals," said the ministry in a tweet.

This move comes after the transportation of onions from Gujarat to Bangladesh in order to benefit local farmers. Earlier this month, Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had said that in order to empower farmers, onions are being transported from Gujarat to Bangladesh.

"Propelling agriculture exports to economically empower farmers, in a first, Railways is transporting onions from Dhoraji in Gujarat to Bangladesh," he had tweeted. In this sequence, Western Railway said that the transportation of onions would benefit the farmers and traders of the region.

"Efforts to boost transportation of newer commodities by WR's BDU of Bhavnagar Division bears fruits as first-ever rake of onions loaded from Dhoraji in Gujarat for export to Bangladesh. The move will benefit the Farmers and Traders of the region to a great extent," said the Western Railway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

6 Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran

A six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations torn apart by internal strife endorsed an extension of a United Nations arms embargo on Iran, just two months before it is set to expire. The Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday sent a letter to the UN ...

No truth in allegations that 'darshanam' allowed for income: Tirupati Temple official

There is no truth in the criticism that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD is allowing darshanam of Lord Balaji, for the sake of income, said its Executive Officer EO Anil Kumar Singhal. Some media and social media are propagating that ...

Huge shortfall in funds to fight coronavirus, WHO says

There is a huge gap between the funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed worldwide, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be...

Israeli jeweler makes USD 1.5m gold coronavirus mask

An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the worlds most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of USD 1.5 million. The 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020