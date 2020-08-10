Left Menu
Railways to take action against agency issuing false recruitment advertisement

The Railways has initiated action against a private agency for issuing a fake advertisement for over 5000 posts in the national transporter.

The Railways has initiated action against a private agency for issuing a fake advertisement for over 5000 posts in the national transporter. The advertisement printed in a prominent newspaper said the Railways was seeking applications for 5,285 posts in eight categories.

"It has come to notice of Ministry of Railways that one organization by name of "Avestran Infotech" having website address "http://www.avestran.in"www.avestran.in has given an advertisement in a prominent newspaper on 8th August 2020 calling for applications against a total number of 5,285 number of post in eight categories on outsourcing basis on Indian Railways on 11-year contract. The applicants have been asked to deposit Rs.750/-as online fee and the last date for receipt of applications has been mentioned as September 10, 2020. "It may be informed to all that advertisement for any Railway recruitment is always done by Indian Railways ONLY. No private agency has been authorized to do the same. The said issuance of said advertisement in question is illegal," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said railways will initiate strict against the agency. It also clarified that the recruitment of various categories of Group 'C' and erstwhile Group 'D' posts on Indian Railways is presently catered to by 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and 16 Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) only and not by any other agency. Vacancies in Indian Railways are filled up by giving wide publicity through Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs). Online applications are called from eligible candidates all over the country. CEN is published through Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and an indicative notice is given in national daily and local newspapers. The CEN is also displayed on the official websites of RRBs/RRCs. The website address of all RRBs/RRCs is mentioned in the CEN. "It is further clarified that the Railways have not authorized any private agency as yet to do the recruitment of staff on its behalf as alleged by the above-named agency. "Railways has initiated its investigation and is going on to take the strictest action as per law against the above agency/persons involved in the above matter," it said.

