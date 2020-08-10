VSAT installed at 200 locations for digital satellite phone terminals in J-K: Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) has been installed at 200 locations for digital satellite phone terminals in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference, the Minister said that the government will be providing satellite phones to Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir so that they can talk to their families.

"We have planned 1,409 locations. In Jammu and Kashmir, VSAT has been installed at 200 locations for digital satellite phone terminals, of which 183 are operational now. We will be providing satellite phones to our army personnel so that they can talk to their families from their post of duty," he said. The Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technolgy said that the Department of Telecommunications is determined to strengthen strategic security and strategic communication and also our commitment to cover the uncovered villages.

"The government will provide mobile connectivity to 364 uncovered villages on the border in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Bihar on priority. The tender has been given and the work has begun," he said. (ANI)