Dagdusheth Ganpati: Outbreak changes 127-year-old tradition

The Dagdusheth Halwai SarvajanikGanpati Trust in Pune has decided to install a Ganesh idol inits temple premises and not erect a pandal in Kotwal Chawdidue to the coronavirus outbreak, the move a first in the 127-year history of one of the country's most famous Ganpaticelebrations, said trustee Mahesh Suryawanshi on Monday

Every year, the pandal of 'Shrimant DagdushethGanpati' sees massive crowds of devotees from across Pune andareas beyond

"To avoid crowding in the temple as well, we are onlyallowing online darshan of the deity. No devotee will beallowed inside the temple," Suryawanshi added PTI SPKBNM BNM