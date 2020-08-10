Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sericulture in J-K to get boost with new silk weaving factory in Samba

Sericulture in Jammu and Kashmir will get a boost with the newly established silk weaving and silk filatures factories at Bari Brahmana area of Samba district.

ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:44 IST
Sericulture in J-K to get boost with new silk weaving factory in Samba
Sericulture in Jammu and Kashmir will get a boost with new silk weaving factory in Samba. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Sericulture in Jammu and Kashmir will get a boost with the newly established silk weaving and silk filatures factories at Bari Brahmana area of Samba district. These new facilities have been established with project cost of Rs 16.80 crore and Rs 6.64 crore respectively.

Equipped with modern machinery and equipment under the expert guidance of the Central Silk Board, government of India, both the units have been built in a record time of two years. The Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Dwivedi said that ranging from the treatment of cocoons to the production of silk and designing of finished fabrics like sarees, everything can be done at one place from now onwards with the establishment of these units.

The silk filatures and silk weaving factory has already produced 4,60,000 metres of silk fabric and it is estimated that in future over 40,000 families associated with sericulture in the Union Territory will be benefited with their establishment. Moreover, with the intervention of Jammu Kashmir Industries, the cocoons growers in the region will be able to derive more profits.

While talking to ANI, the managing director of Jammu Kashmir Industries (JKI) Sanjay Handoo said that JKI is there on the behalf of the government to intervene in the cocoon market in order to stabilise it. "Earlier, there used to be an open auction enabling people from outside to participate in it due to which the cocoon growers of Jammu did not get fair prices for their product. But now as JKI will be participating in these auctions and this intervention will secure the livelihood of thousands of cocoon growers as they will get genuine market rates for their produce," he said.

It is in this context that JKI will be procuring 60,000 kilogram cocoons in Jammu division that will be used in the newly established silk factory at Samba. Jammu & Kashmir produces international grade silk which is mainly required by power-looms and export-oriented units.

Around 2,800 villages in the union territory have sericulture as an important economic activity. Out of these, 1,500 villages are situated in Kashmir and the remaining 1,300 villages in the Jammu region.

Moreover, the territory has around 75 lakh mulberry trees and produces around 900 metric tonnes of silk every year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Overwhelming majority of rural Indians satisfied with Modi govt's steps to fight COVID-19: Survey

An overwhelming majority of rural Indians are satisfied with the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government as well as state dispensations to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, despite facing hardships that forced some to sell land, phones and w...

Ipca Labs Q1 net profit jumps over 3-folds to Rs 445.68 cr

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Monday reported over&#160; three-fold jump in its consolidated&#160;net profit to Rs 445.68 crore for the quarter ended June due to robust salesThe company had posted a net profit of Rs 129.43 crore for the co...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for somber open after Trump signs virus relief orders

Wall Street indexes were set to open almost unchanged on Monday as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed. The SP 500, which ende...

"Is this India or Hindia," asks Stalin on CISF official's remarks to Kanimozhi on Hindi

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday took umbrage over the incident in which his sister and party MP Kanimozhi was asked by a CISF official if she was an Indian as she could not speak Hindi, asking if knowing that language was the yardstick of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020