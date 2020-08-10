Left Menu
Maha: Woman killed by former husband's kin in Jalna, 10 held

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:54 IST
Maha: Woman killed by former husband's kin in Jalna, 10 held

A 30-year-old woman was beaten todeath allegedly by relatives of her former husband over aproperty dispute in Jalna district in Maharashtra, police saidon Monday

The woman, identified as Heena Majid Khan, hadremarried but her former husband's relatives and she continuedto have a dispute over a property, an official said

"Late Sunday night, relatives of Heena's formerhusband assaulted her and her husband Majid Khan with sticksand rods. The two were admitted in hospital where Heenasuccumbed on Monday morning. We have arrested 10 people on thebasis of Majid Khan's complaint," said Inspector SanjayDeshmukh.

