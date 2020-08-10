Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held in Odisha for coronavirus related rumour-mongering

Police swung into action after the authorities of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation complained that an audio clip of a conversation between two persons, containing misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic, went viral on social media and was telecast by a regional news channel. "On examination and prima facie investigation, it has been found that the audio record has been prepared and circulated, and propagated with mala fide and mischievous intention as the clip contains misleading and false information about COVID pandemic," a statement issued by the Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:05 IST
2 held in Odisha for coronavirus related rumour-mongering

Two persons, including one who has recently recovered from COVID-19, were arrested on Monday for allegedly spreading rumours about the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Odisha, police said. Police swung into action after the authorities of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation complained that an audio clip of a conversation between two persons, containing misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic, went viral on social media and was telecast by a regional news channel.

"On examination and prima facie investigation, it has been found that the audio record has been prepared and circulated, and propagated with mala fide and mischievous intention as the clip contains misleading and false information about COVID pandemic," a statement issued by the Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar said. A case was registered under various sections of the IPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act on August 7 at Capital Police Station, it said.

Two men from Mancheswar area in the city have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the circulation of the audio clip, a senior officer of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate said. They held a "mischievous conversation to make others believe that people are being hospitalised on false corona positive reports", the statement said.

"This goes against the guidelines related to the management of the present disaster and violates many legal provisions, thus attracting criminal action," it said. Further investigation is under way and some more persons have been summoned for questioning, the officer said.

Police appealed to people not to pay heed to misleading information and rumours about the pandemic..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat govt committed to conservation of Asiatic lions: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said his government was committed to conservation of lions in the state. On the occasion of the World Lion Day,Rupani held a meeting of key officials working in the Gir forest, the only abode of...

McDonald's sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

McDonalds says its suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence. McDonalds fired Eas...

US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as Trump signs virus relief orders; more stimulus in focus

Wall Street indexes opened a touch higher on Monday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders over the weekend to support the countrys economy through the coronavirus crisis until more concrete stimulus could be passed. The SP 50...

Jammu industrialists seek intervention of Lt Guv in saving MSME sector in J&K

A Jammu-based industry association on Monday sought the intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to safeguard the badly-hit MSME sector in the union territory. We request Lt Governor for his kind intervention to save the MSME sector, bein...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020