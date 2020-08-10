2 held in Odisha for coronavirus related rumour-mongering

Two persons, including one who has recently recovered from COVID-19, were arrested on Monday for allegedly spreading rumours about the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Odisha, police said. Police swung into action after the authorities of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation complained that an audio clip of a conversation between two persons, containing misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic, went viral on social media and was telecast by a regional news channel.

"On examination and prima facie investigation, it has been found that the audio record has been prepared and circulated, and propagated with mala fide and mischievous intention as the clip contains misleading and false information about COVID pandemic," a statement issued by the Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar said. A case was registered under various sections of the IPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act on August 7 at Capital Police Station, it said.

Two men from Mancheswar area in the city have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the circulation of the audio clip, a senior officer of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate said. They held a "mischievous conversation to make others believe that people are being hospitalised on false corona positive reports", the statement said.

"This goes against the guidelines related to the management of the present disaster and violates many legal provisions, thus attracting criminal action," it said. Further investigation is under way and some more persons have been summoned for questioning, the officer said.

Police appealed to people not to pay heed to misleading information and rumours about the pandemic..