Work unitedly to make Stalin CM, says DMK leader

The party had got more votes in the last Lok Sabha polls in the Assembly segments of Kaundapalayam, Coimbatore north and Singanallur in the city than it had in the 2016 Assembly elections In view of this, he said, the district in-charges should work taking into account the mental preparedness of the ordinary workers and make Stalin the Chief Minister. Nehru listened to the views of the workers in the meeting in which former Minister Pongalur N Palanisamy, party whip and MLA Chakrapani, Singanallur MLA N Karthik, Madura district secretary and MLA Murthy and party in-charge in Coimbatore district took part..

Work unitedly to make Stalin CM, says DMK leader

DMK principal secretary K N Nehru on Monday asked the party cadre to unitedly work for victory in the 2021 Assembly elections and make party president M K Stalin as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a review meeting of party functionaries and cadre, Nehru said he was here to listen to the grievances and find a solution to the problems following the advice of the party high command.

The workers and functionaries should work unitedly and see to it that the party gets a massive mandate in the polls scheduled for next year, he said. The party had got more votes in the last Lok Sabha polls in the Assembly segments of Kaundapalayam, Coimbatore north and Singanallur in the city than it had in the 2016 Assembly elections In view of this, he said, the district in-charges should work taking into account the mental preparedness of the ordinary workers and make Stalin the Chief Minister.

Nehru listened to the views of the workers in the meeting in which former Minister Pongalur N Palanisamy, party whip and MLA Chakrapani, Singanallur MLA N Karthik, Madura district secretary and MLA Murthy and party in-charge in Coimbatore district took part..

