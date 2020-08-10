Passing Out Parade of 83 RPF women Sub-Inspector Cadets held

Passing Out Parade of 83 women Sub-Inspector Cadets (Batch No. 9A) belonging to different Zonal Railways was held at Railway Protection Force (RPF) Training Centre, Moula-Ali today i.e. 10th August 2020.

Ms Chanchal Sekhawat, was adjudged "Best Cadet" & "Best in Indoor" & Ms Smriti Biswas, was adjudged as "Best in Outdoor" activities. The Parade was commanded by Ms Chanchal Sekhawat.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gajanan Mallya advised the women Sub-Inspectors to work with devotion and discharge the duties for the security of Railway property and railway passengers.

Special focus shall be given to take care of a vulnerable section of society, women and children as trafficking of women and children is on increase. He also wished the young cadets a bright future and also congratulated the women SI Cadets for their outstanding performance and wished that they will perform their duties with utmost professionalism and compassion.

These Sub-Inspector Cadets have been rigorously trained for 9 months in Indoor & Outdoor subjects to face the upcoming challenges in Railways and after passing the final exam, today they have participated in this colorful extraordinary parade and after taking the pledge, they have become Member of Railway Protection Force.

The parade was organized maintaining social distance and observing all the formalities related to COVID 19.

