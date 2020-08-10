Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 family members held for man's death in UP's Bulandshahr

When the duo pressed them further, the brothers confessed that they had strangled their father to death. A police team arrived at the site and sent the body for an autopsy.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:41 IST
3 family members held for man's death in UP's Bulandshahr

A woman and her two adult sons were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday. Nagendra Singh, a resident of Mubarakpur village under Khurja Dehat police station limits, died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday evening, they said.

Nagendra's wife Kranti and his two sons, Virendra and Gabbar, are said to have strangled him to death in a fit of rage due to a family dispute, they added. Later, the accused sons took his body to complete the last rites without informing anyone but two passersby questioned them before the funeral pyre was lit.

One of the passersby, Deepak Kumar told police that something was fishy as there was no crowd of mourners or close family members apart from the two brothers. When the duo asked the brothers, one of them said that his father died by consuming poison while the other one gave a differing statement, Deepak claimed. When the duo pressed them further, the brothers confessed that they had strangled their father to death.

A police team arrived at the site and sent the body for an autopsy. The post-mortem report is awaited..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

HK tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law, bearing out 'worst fears'

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as around 200 police searched the offices of his Apple Daily news...

Thief accidentally kills self while cutting bank strong room

A thief accidentally killed himself by slashing his neck from the electric cutter he was using to cut down the strong room of a private bank here in Gujarat, police said Monday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday a...

Gujarat govt committed to conservation of Asiatic lions: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said his government was committed to conservation of lions in the state. On the occasion of the World Lion Day,Rupani held a meeting of key officials working in the Gir forest, the only abode of...

McDonald's sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

McDonalds says its suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence. McDonalds fired Eas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020