Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take steps to bring down noise pollution levels: DPCC to traffic police, municipal corporations

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked the traffic police, Public Works Department and municipal corporations to take steps to bring down noise pollution levels in the city and submit an action taken report by August 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:02 IST
Take steps to bring down noise pollution levels: DPCC to traffic police, municipal corporations

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked the traffic police, Public Works Department and municipal corporations to take steps to bring down noise pollution levels in the city and submit an action taken report by August 20.  The directions have been issued after an analysis at 31 locations in Delhi in July revealed that noise pollution levels exceeded the prescribed limits at 26 locations. "Preliminary analysis of data shows that ambient noise levels exceeded in all land use areas except industrial areas," a DPCC report said.

The locations included hospitals, educational institutions, commercial and  residential areas. None of the five silent zones surveyed at Alipur, Bawana, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Rohini and Najafgarh met the day and night time standards, according to the DPCC.

Another survey in July found vehicular movement, traffic congestion, honking, road bottlenecks, congestion at parking sites, construction activities and air conditioning exhaust to be contributing to noise pollution at these locations. The pollution control body has now asked the Delhi Traffic Police and the Public Works Department to remove bottlenecks and carry out realignment of roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic so as to bring down noise pollution levels.  The agencies have been asked to submit an action taken report by August 20, according to officials.  The DPCC has also asked the municipal corporations to remove "chaotic conditions" at parking sites, markets, and to install noise barriers around construction sites to bring noise levels within permissible limits. PTI GVS TDS TDS

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

20,000 paper birds help fund COVID-19 units at Belgium hospital

A flock of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds has been installed in a cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a fundraising artwork that has paid for two COVID-19 units at a local hospital.Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathe...

Face masks now required outdoors at crowded Paris locations

From the most romantic spots along the Seine to popular shopping streets, residents and visitors in Paris were required to wear face masks in some outdoor areas of the French capital starting Monday amid an uptick in reported coronavirus ca...

Himachal likely to receive extremely heavy rains on Tuesday

Light to moderate rain occurred in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with Una recording the highest rainfall in the state at 91mm, the Meteorological Centre here said. Dharamshala received 13mm rain, Dalhousie and Sundernagar 12mm each,...

ICICI Bank sets floor price at Rs 351.36 for QIP

The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Monday set the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share for its proposed share sale to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore. The floor price for the qualified institutional placement QIP of shares is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020