Take steps to bring down noise pollution levels: DPCC to traffic police, municipal corporations

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked the traffic police, Public Works Department and municipal corporations to take steps to bring down noise pollution levels in the city and submit an action taken report by August 20. The directions have been issued after an analysis at 31 locations in Delhi in July revealed that noise pollution levels exceeded the prescribed limits at 26 locations. "Preliminary analysis of data shows that ambient noise levels exceeded in all land use areas except industrial areas," a DPCC report said.

The locations included hospitals, educational institutions, commercial and residential areas. None of the five silent zones surveyed at Alipur, Bawana, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Rohini and Najafgarh met the day and night time standards, according to the DPCC.

Another survey in July found vehicular movement, traffic congestion, honking, road bottlenecks, congestion at parking sites, construction activities and air conditioning exhaust to be contributing to noise pollution at these locations. The pollution control body has now asked the Delhi Traffic Police and the Public Works Department to remove bottlenecks and carry out realignment of roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic so as to bring down noise pollution levels. The agencies have been asked to submit an action taken report by August 20, according to officials. The DPCC has also asked the municipal corporations to remove "chaotic conditions" at parking sites, markets, and to install noise barriers around construction sites to bring noise levels within permissible limits. PTI GVS TDS TDS