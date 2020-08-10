Over 5 million domestic passengers flown to destinations after resumption of flights: Minister

Over 5 million domestic passengers were flown to their destinations on 56,792 flights since the resumption of domestic flights in a calibrated manner on May 25, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. "More than 5 million domestic passengers have flown to their destinations on 56,792 flights since calibrated domestic operations began on 25 May 2020. 93,062 passengers flew on 911 flights on August 9, 2020, alone," he said.

Last week, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had issued the updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers in its efforts to address concerns raised on quarantine norms in different states. "To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," AAI tweeted.

While COVID-19 test was mandated by several states after arrival at their airports, it was decided that the thermal screening would be done for all passengers after arrival by all the states. Installation of the Aarogya Setu app continues to remain mandatory for domestic passengers, it said.

After COVID-19 cases began to surge in the country and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed in a calibrated manner on May 25. (ANI)