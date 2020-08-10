Left Menu
J-K LG meets Jitendra Singh, discusses future plans

Newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday met Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him future plans and public outreach programmes to be undertaken in the union territory in the coming months.

Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday met Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him future plans and public outreach programmes to be undertaken in the union territory in the coming months. During the two-hour-long one-on-one meeting, Singh, the Union minister of state for PMO, gave Sinha an update about some of the newly-launched development projects of national importance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh, who is from the union territory, described the meeting as an enriching exchange of views on various issues. Having worked closely with Sinha in the Narendra Modi government 1.0, there is much in common to share, Singh said.

Sinha discussed some of the future plans and public outreach programmes which he is scheduling for the coming weeks and months, a press release issued here said. The lieutenant governor (LG) said he will closely coordinate with the central government for the benefit and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was Sinha's first visit to Delhi after taking charge as LG of the union territory on Friday. He replaced G C Murmu, who has been appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. Singh said while most of the mega projects related to power and irrigation have been cleared during the last one year, the Ratle project, held up for six years, will also be cleared and resumed shortly. Appreciating Sinha's decision to visit the COVID-19 wards in Srinagar hospitals, soon after taking over the charge of the LG, the Union minister said that on the advice of the union territory administration, a provision of oxygen tanks has been made in all major hospitals in Srinagar and Jammu.

Singh, however, made it clear that there is sufficient oxygen supply availability both in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the union territory of Ladakh. He conveyed to Sinha the Centre's will and intention to resume the outreach programme by Union ministers which had got interrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said 36 Union ministers had visited Jammu and Kashmir in the first phase and the next phase will be started as soon as the coronavirus pandemic situation eases out. The regular visits by Union ministers had proved to be highly useful in the northeastern region and it was on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a similar initiative was undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh also appreciated the investors' outreach programme that began in recent months.

He said the union territory administration under the new LG will be provided with all assistance and support to encourage investments in Jammu and Kashmir.

