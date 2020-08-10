GRP arrests wanted criminal in Muzaffarnagar
The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a man, wanted in several cases, from the railway station here, an official said. Suraj was planning to commit robbery at the station. A pistol and some cartridges have been seized, the official from the GRP said. He is named is several cases of robbery, he said.
