Bulandshahr SP (Rural) tests positive for coronavirus
Bulandshahar Superintendent of Police (Rural) Harendra Kumar Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday. He is among 30 fresh cases in the district
Earlier on Sunday, SP (Crime) Shivram Yadav was found infected with the virus. So far, 1,602 infections have surfaced in the district. The tally included 38 casualties, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhavtosh Sankhdhar. He said 1,308 patients have recovered from the disease while 256 are undergoing treatment.
