New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm:

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL95 CONG-RAJASTHAN Sachin Pilot to work in party's interests: Congress after rebel leader meets Rahul Ghandhi New Delhi: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will "work in the interest" of the Congress party and its government in the state, the Congress said on Monday after a meeting between the rebel leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. . DEL93 RJ-CONG-MLA Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe' Jaipur: Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. .

DEL29 VIRUS-LD CASES 62,064 new COVID cases take tally past 22 lakh; recoveries surge to over 15.35 lakh New Delhi: India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the recoveries surged to over 15.35 lakh, the Health Ministry said. . DEL63 PM 3RDLD ANDAMAN India plans Rs 10,000 cr transshipment port at Great Nicobar Island: PM New Delhi: India is considering investing Rs 10,000 crore for building a transshipment port at Great Nicobar Island in the Bay of Bengal to provide shippers an alternative to similar ports in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he inaugurated the first undersea optical fibre project to provide high-speed internet to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. .

DEL3 RAHUL-EIA EIA draft must be withdrawn to stop 'environmental destruction': Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday stepped up his attack on the Centre over the draft environment impact assessment (EIA), saying it must be withdrawn to stop "environmental destruction". . DEL72 VIRUS-3RDLD MUKHERJEE Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital here on Monday. .

DEL104 PM-2NDLD FLOODS PM for extensive use of innovative tech to improve flood forecast and warning system New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the need for a better coordination between all the central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods. . MDS16 KL-LD RAINS Respite for Kerala as rains abate, toll in landslip goes up to 49 with 6 more bodies recovered Kochi: With a let up in the downpour,water receded in many low-lying areas of rain ravaged central Kerala on Monday, while the toll in landslip hit Pettimudi in Idukki rose to 49 with 6 more bodies being recovered from the debris as rescue operations continued to trace those missing. .

CAL20 MN-TRUST VOTE BJP-led govt wins trust vote in Manipur Imphal: The BJP-led N Biren Singh government in Manipur on Monday won the trust vote 28-16 in the state assembly. . DEL102 LDALL SUSHANT Sushant death case blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar, subjected to media trial, Rhea to SC New Delhi/Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday told the Supreme Court the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar and claimed she was being subjected to media trial due to "constant sensationalisation" causing her "extreme trauma". .

DEL54 JK-BJP-RESIGNATIONS Several BJP workers in Kashmir resign after attacks by militants Srinagar: Nearly a dozen BJP workers in Kashmir have resigned from the party following recent attacks on village-level leaders by militants, which prompted the party to suggest “hostel-type” secure accommodation for its members and their families in each district in the Valley. . DEL56 JK-FAESAL Shah Faesal steps down as JKPM president Srinagar: Shah Faesal, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and floated the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) last year, has resigned as its president, the party said on Monday. .

DEL97 PAR-EDU-CLASSES This academic year will not be 'zero year', hopeful of conducting exams, officials tell to Par panel New Delhi: The current academic year will not be a "zero year" for colleges and higher education institutions, Education Ministry officials told a parliamentary panel Monday, indicating that they hoped to conduct exams by the end of the session, sources said. . Foreign FGN34 PAK-BOZKIR-KASHMIR Ready to help Pak, India within mandate on Kashmir issue if requested by both: UNGA president-elect Islamabad: UN General Assembly president-elect Volkan Bozkir on Monday said that he is ready to help Pakistan and India within his mandate to resolve their differences on Kashmir issue if requested by both the parties. .

Sports SPD13 SPO-CRI-IPL-LD APPROVALS Received govt approvals for IPL in UAE, confirms Patel; says Vivo's substitute to be finalised by Aug 18 New Delhi: The BCCI has received the central government's formal approval to conduct this year's Indian Premier League in the UAE, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel revealed on Monday. By Kushan Sarkar/Bharat Sharma PTI HDA. .