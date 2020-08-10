Left Menu
India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days: data analysis

The three countries have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases as compared with other nations. In India, the past 24-hour tally of COVID-19 stood at 62,064, while it was 53,893 for the US and 49,970 for Brazil, according to the WHO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 cases have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days, with over 60,000 infections reported daily in the last four days, an analysis of the Health Ministry data showed on Monday. However, the recoveries have also surged rapidly to over 15 lakh with a record 54,859 people recuperating in the past 24 hours, according to the data.

The recovery rate now stands at nearly 70 per cent. India's case fatality rate has dropped to about 2 per cent, the ministry said.

India breached the one million-mark on July 17, reporting 10,03,832 COVID-19 cases and 25,602 deaths. On August 7, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 20,27,074 with 41,585 deaths. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach 1 lakh, another fortnight to reach 2 lakh-mark on June 3. In the next 18 days, the COVID tally zoomed past 4 lakh.

On July 17, the cases crossed the 10 lakh-mark, while on July 29 the cases rose to 15 lakh and on August 7, the grim 20-lakh mark was crossed. In the next three days, the tally crossed the 22 lakh-mark and now stands at 22,15,074.

The death toll has climbed to 44,386, according to the government data. The first positive case of the coronavirus was reported in Kerala on January 30.

India has the third-highest number of confirmed cases, behind the US and Brazil. The three countries have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases as compared with other nations.

In India, the past 24-hour tally of COVID-19 stood at 62,064, while it was 53,893 for the US and 49,970 for Brazil, according to the WHO.

