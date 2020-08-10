Left Menu
Another book by Dalai Lama on climate change to release in November

It added that in 2018, "Ecology, Ethics, and Interdependence: The Dalai Lama in Conversation with Leading Thinkers on Climate Change" was published, where the spiritual leader's discussions with leading scientists, academics and activists on the urgent climate issue formed the basis for the book.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:57 IST
The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, will release a new book on climate change with German environmental journalist Franz Alt in November, an official statement said on Monday. The book has been titled "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World".

The Dalai Lama in the book calls on political decision makers to fight against deadlock and ignorance on the issue of climate change and to stand up for a different, more climate-friendly world and for the younger generation to assert their right to regain its future, according to his office here. It follows his 2019 publication dedicated to children, "The Seed of Compassion: Lessons from the Life and Teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama" , his autobiography and a book on philosophy.

"The Dalai Lama has been a steadfast advocate for environmental conservation and for many decades, have called for global cooperation on climate change and global warming," his office said.

