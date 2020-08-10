Left Menu
One killed, one missing in rain-related incidents in U'khand

In another incident, a rock fell on a car on the Karnaprayag-Nainisain motor road in the district, leaving two persons injured, the police said. Heavy rains also lashed Dehradun, flooding several rivers, the waters of which inundated residential areas located close to the banks.

Separate incidents triggered by incessant rains killed a person and left another missing in Uttarakhand on Monday while dozens of roads, including the Kedarnath and Badrinath highways, were blocked by landslides. A panchayat official was killed and four others were injured when rocks tumbling down the hills following heavy rains fell on their cars in two separate incidents in Chamoli district.

A man was swept away by the swirling waters of the Sarayu river in Bageshwar district, the state disaster management office here said. Pokhri Nagar Panchayat's executive officer Nand Ram Tiwari was killed on the spot after his car was hit by a rock rolling down the hillside near Hapla on the Gopeshwar-Pokhri motor road, police said.

Two others, who sustained injuries in the incident, were hospitalised, they added. In another incident, a rock fell on a car on the Karnaprayag-Nainisain motor road in the district, leaving two persons injured, the police said.

Heavy rains also lashed Dehradun, flooding several rivers, the waters of which inundated residential areas located close to the banks. While the waters of the Rispana and the Bindal gushed into houses in nearby colonies, a swollen Tamsa river inundated the lower parts of the Tapkeshwar temple.

The residents of the MDDA colony, Panchpuri colony and Chandar road area had a tough time removing water from their houses. A portion of the boundary wall of the famous Doon School also collapsed.

"A portion of our boundary wall facing Chakrata Road was damaged by heavy rain. However, we cleared the debris on the road immediately to prevent traffic disruption. The wall is being repaired," the school administration said in a statement. The Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway was blocked by rubble brought by landslides at Lambagad and Kali Mandir while the Rishikesh-Kedarnath National Highway was blocked at Banswada in Rudraprayag district.

