Pranab Mukherjee undergoes brain surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot, sources said. Mukherjee, who was unwell, was hospitalized on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery. "Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital," sources told PTI.

"He is critical and is on ventilator support," the sources also said. Mukherjee, 84, said in a tweet in the morning, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today." "I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.