Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pranab Mukherjee undergoes brain surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot, sources said. "Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital," sources told PTI. "He is critical and is on ventilator support," the sources also said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:22 IST
Pranab Mukherjee undergoes brain surgery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot, sources said. Mukherjee, who was unwell, was hospitalized on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery. "Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital," sources told PTI.

"He is critical and is on ventilator support," the sources also said. Mukherjee, 84, said in a tweet in the morning, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today." "I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo Watch now available in India; grab it at Amazon

HIGHLIGHTFlexible Dual-Curved DisplayWear OS by GoogleUp to 21-Day Battery LifeWorkout and Health TrackingOppos first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon. The Apple Watch look-alike features ...

Police clash with protesters in Belarusian capital -Reuters witness

Belarusian police clashed with protesters in Minsk for the second evening in a row on Monday after President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide victory in a contested election, a Reuters witness said.Police were seen dragging protesters o...

SPECIAL REPORT-Lebanon’s power struggle – why a failing state can’t get the lights on

Surveying Beiruts shattered streets last week, in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port that killed at least 158 people, French President Emmanuel Macron offered support to the people of Lebanon and delivered a stern message to t...

DU teachers doubt feasibility of open book exams, await clarity on evaluation guidelines

As Delhi Universitys online open book examinations began on Monday, the teachers expressed doubts over its feasibility in the long run and also flagged the lack of guidelines to evaluate students under the latest exam mode. The varsity h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020