COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims

The meeting observed that the pilgrim season this time has thrown up a big challenge in the backdrop of the pandemic. It decided that the COVID-19 protocol would be strictly followed and very few pilgrims would be allowed for darshan this year..

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:28 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (PTI): Devotees to the hill shrine of LordAyyappa at Sabarimala will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan when the temple opens for the over two month-long pilgrim season from November 16. They will be allowed entry onlythrough a virtual queue system.

The decisions in this regard were taken at a high-level online meeting chaired by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday to assess various arrangements before the start of the festival,which will be held strictly on the basis of COVID-19 protocols. "The devotees willhave to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan", a release quoting the minister said.

N Vasu, President of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine, also participated. The meeting observed that the pilgrim season this time has thrown up a big challenge in the backdrop of the pandemic.

It decided that the COVID-19 protocol would be strictly followed and very few pilgrims would be allowed for darshan this year..

