Waterkhani temple not demolished, but damaged by snowfall, Kashmiri Pandits tell Dy Commissioner

A group of 13 Kashmiri Pandits on Monday met Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg, informing him that fake news has gone viral on social media regarding the demolition of Waterkhani temple, which in fact had been damaged by snowfall, the department of Information and Public Relations said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A group of 13 Kashmiri Pandits on Monday met Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg, informing him that fake news has gone viral on social media regarding the demolition of Waterkhani temple, which in fact had been damaged by snowfall, the department of Information and Public Relations said. During the meeting the group, while condemning the act, said it was the handiwork of mischievous persons who circulated the fake news on social media.

"The fact is that the temple was damaged due to heavy snowfall in February, this year," the release quoted Rakesh as saying, who led the delegation. "Since there are 500 government employees residing at the Nutnussa migrant colony, the employees decided to contribute some amount to refurbish the said temple. On Saturday they visited the Waterkhani Temple site and decided to repair it with permission from the revenue authorities," he said.

Pointing out that they were assured of all possible support, Rakesh added, as per the release, "On our request, they assured all possible support and we are to ensure renovation of the temple on a religious basis." "We unanimously condemn the act of the mischievous person who is hell-bent upon vitiating the century-old communal harmony," the release quoted him as saying.

Garg appreciated the Pandit community for clearing the air on fake news and also assured them of support from the administration. (ANI)

