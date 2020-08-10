Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar reports 21 more COVID deaths, 3,021 fresh cases

With 21 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the disease, the death toll in Bihar reached 450 on Monday, while 3,021 fresh infections took the states coronavirus caseload to 82,741, a health department bulletin said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:39 IST
Bihar reports 21 more COVID deaths, 3,021 fresh cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With 21 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the disease, the death toll in Bihar reached 450 on Monday, while 3,021 fresh infections took the states coronavirus caseload to 82,741, a health department bulletin said. A total of 31,754 positive cases was detected in just 10 days, as per the health departments data.

The number of total tests has also doubled in 10 days. The state had tested 5,48,172 samples till July 31 and the figure is 10,97,252 on Monday.

Similarly, the number of tests conducted per day has also witnessed more than three-fold rise during the period - from 22,742 to 75,346. The state now has 2,815 active cases while 54,139 patients have recovered from the disease.

Of the 21 fresh fatalities, seven were reported from Patna, followed by two each from Munger and Siwan and one each from Araria, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, West Champaran, Supaul and Vaishali, the bulletin said. Patna has recorded the highest number of 88 COVID deaths. Districts which also have reported a significant number of deaths are Bhagalpur (37), Gaya (29), Rohtas (23), Nalanda and Munger (22 each).

Patna also topped the list of infections with a caseload of 13,892 so far. The state capitals tally rose by more than 404 since the previous day. Other badly affected districts include Bhagalpur (3,524), Muzaffarpur (3,476), Nalanda (3,195), Rohtas (3,073), Begusarai (2,994), Gaya (2,965), Saran (2,616) Katihar and Vaishali (2,548 each).

The recovery rate of the state was 65.43 per cent, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt wins easy trust vote in Manipur, Congress cries foul

The BJP-led N Biren Singh government won a facile vote of confidence in Manipur on Monday, an exercise oppsition leader O Ibobi Singh called murder of democracy, after his demand for a division was turned down by Speaker Y Khamchand. With s...

Mexico's legendary masked wrestlers thrown out of ring by coronavirus

Mexicos legendary masked wrestlers have been economically body-slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, with some resorting to food parcels or even underground fights to survive a ban on sporting events.Several months into the pandemic, the are...

Lebanese PM steps down after Beirut blast, public anger

Lebanons prime minister stepped down from his job Monday in the wake of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that has triggered public outrage, saying he has come to the conclusion that corruption in the country is bigger than the state. Th...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said. A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,849 active cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020