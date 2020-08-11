Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM urges PM to allow states to use funds unconditionally from SDRF

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday demanded that states be allowed to use funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) unconditionally removing "the current 25 per cent limit" in view of the situation created by COVID-19 and other difficulties faced by state including floods.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:41 IST
Kerala CM urges PM to allow states to use funds unconditionally from SDRF
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday demanded that states be allowed to use funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) unconditionally removing "the current 25 per cent limit" in view of the situation created by COVID-19 and other difficulties faced by state including floods. He made the demand during the video conference meeting of the PM with the Chief Ministers of flood-affected states.

Briefing the media later, the Chief Minister said that the setting up of COVID-19 testing and quarantine facilities has put a huge financial burden on the states. "Therefore, generous assistance is expected from the Centre to meet this expenditure. The floods too have come at a time when the numbers of COVID-19 patients are increasing. The current monsoon has had a major impact on the economic condition of the state battling the pandemic. The Prime Minister was informed that a comprehensive report on the losses incurred by us will be submitted to the Centre," he said.

He thanked Prime Minister for sending 10 NDRF companies to Kerala to deal with the floods, for the assistance provided by the NDRF in rescue operations in the aftermath of the landslide at Idukki Rajamalai and in the wake of the Karipur plane crash. The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister told the meeting that the Department of Water and Meteorology and the National Remote Sensing Centre would coordinate the use of technology to provide maximum weather warnings.

With the severity of the current monsoon, Kerala has been experiencing disasters for the third year in a row. The state has taken all possible precautions and made preparations to deal with the heavy rains.

Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Idukki are the worst affected districts. People have been evacuated from dangerous areas and 686 relief camps have been set up in compliance with the COVID protocols. A total of 22,830 persons from 6,967 families have been put up there. The water level in the dams is being closely monitored and warnings issued to the people based on it.

The Chief Minister also informed that the state Chief Secretary has requested his counterpart in Tamil Nadu to draw as much water possible from the Mullaperiyar dam through the tunnel to the Vaigai Dam in Tamil Nadu and to reduce the amount of water flowing down from Mullaperiyar dam. Care has been taken to increase the flow of water by removing the accumulated silt in the Pampa River to prevent flooding in low lying areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife receives threat for congratulatory messages on Ram temple bhoomi pujan

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of India cricketer Mohammed Shami, has received death, as well as rape threats from unknown people for sharing congratulatory messages on Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on her social networking sites, a p...

Mets RHP Stroman opts out of 2020 season

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman has elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Stroman, 29, becomes the second Mets player to opt out during this season due to COVID-19 concerns, joining out...

Edelman on life without Brady: 'The train keeps moving'

Julian Edelman acknowledged Monday that things are a little different in Patriots training camp without his longtime friend and quarterback, Tom Brady, but that doesnt mean New England isnt ready to get down to business. Obviously we played...

Schumer says Democrats ready for coronavirus aid talks, if Republicans move

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats are ready to return to the negotiating table over coronavirus relief, if Republicans would agree to a larger bill than they have been willing to accept up to now.Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020