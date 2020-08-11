3 men arrested with 60 kg poppy, 30 rolls of cannabis in Udhampur, Rajouri

Three men were arrested with 60 kg poppy and 30 rolls of cannabis in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The poppy was seized from a Punjab-bound truck on a highway in Jakhani area of Udhampur. Truck driver Gurvinder Singh and his help Charanjeet Singh were arrested, they said.

Separately, a man was arrested in Morha area of Rajouri district after 30 rolls of cannabis were seized from him. The man has been identified as Zaheem Shah of Draj Budhal, they said.