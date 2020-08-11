Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister launches SBM Academy by dialling designated IVR toll-free number

Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Shri Parameswaran Iyer, elaborated on the SBM Academy, its functionalities and key roles envisioned under Phase 2 of SBM(G).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:33 IST
Minister launches SBM Academy by dialling designated IVR toll-free number
The Union Minister said that the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) has transformed rural India by manifesting into a Jan Andolan for sanitation - unlike any other the world has ever seen. Image Credit: Twitter(@swachhbharat)

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy at an event here today as part of the ongoing week-long behaviour change campaign 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat'. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched SBM Academy by dialling the designated IVR toll-free number and listening to the welcome message of the SBM academy. For sustaining the behaviour change and promoting the capacity building of the key stakeholders i.e. Swachhagrahis and other field functionaries, this IVR based free mobile online learning course on ODF Plus will be crucial in achieving goals underlined in Phase 2 of SBM(G).

The Union Minister said that the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) has transformed rural India by manifesting into a Jan Andolan for sanitation - unlike any other the world has ever seen. This led to the historic achievement of Open Defecation Free (ODF) declaration by all villages, districts and states on 2nd October 2019 thus making rural India ODF. Taking forward the extraordinary success, Phase II of the SBM (G) was launched early this year, which focuses on ODF sustainability and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM). The program will also work towards ensuring that no one is left behind and everyone uses a toilet. He added that Swachh Bharat Mission Academy, with its mobile-based technology, will significantly boost the capacity building efforts in training of Swachhagrahis as well as PRIs members, community-based organizations, NGOs, SHGs and others who are associated with phase 2 of SBM(G).

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria congratulated SBM (G) team of central and state government officials, & countless Swachhagrahis for tireless efforts in last five years for triggering a massive behaviour change across the country in rural community members and making the programme a true Jan Andolan. He urged them to continue working with the same spirit in SBM Phase 2 as well.

Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Shri Parameswaran Iyer, elaborated on the SBM Academy, its functionalities and key roles envisioned under Phase 2 of SBM(G). He said that phone-based academy will provide this free of charge, access to on-demand, anytime, anywhere training course with high quality and standardized content over the basic mobile phone & also improve the knowledge and interpersonal communication skills in order to enhance the quality of interaction with the beneficiaries.

The IVR based training course contains a 60-minute module spanning various topics under ODF-S as well as SLWM. The SBM Academy course has four chapters, each with four audio lessons and a multiple-choice quiz at the end of the chapter. To be considered successful, the user must answer at least 50% of the questions correctly.

As of now the content of SBM Academy is in Hindi and the users are expected to dial into a toll-free number (18001800404) and complete listening to the entire content in their mobile phones.

The Ministers also interacted online with few swachhagrahis, field level functionaries and state officials. They urged them to encourage people to fully utilize this free learning course.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 daysArdern said A...

Ending woes of saffron growers, Rs 37 crores spice park opens in J-K's Pampore

The first high-tech Spice Park is ready for the saffron growers of Jammu and Kashmir. The purpose of this park built in Pampore district is to increase the quality and quantity of saffron production and solve the grievances of the growers i...

'Dream destination' cafes offer taste of paradise in blockaded Gaza strip

Mediterranean waves crash below patrons snacking on freshly-caught fish at the Maldive Gaza cafe, offering a glimpse of paradise to Palestinians confined to the blockaded strip.The new three-storey restaurant, protruding 15 metres over the ...

Australian BP worker fired for Hitler memes wins $143,000 compensation

An employee of BP Plcs Australian refinery who was fired last year for mocking management online using a well-known meme of Adolf Hitler has been awarded more than A200,000 143,100 in compensation. BP fired technician Scott Tracey from its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020