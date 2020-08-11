e-book about Connecting with people via Communication and for Changing India: Javadekar

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar today unveiled e-version of the book 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' the Vice President of India's three years in office. The e-book was launched along with its print coffee table version which was released by Union Minister of Defense Shri Rajnath Singh. The event was organized at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi.

The book which runs into over 250 pages, and has been brought out by Publications Division, captures through words and pictures the variegated activities of the Vice President, including his travels in India and abroad. It provides a glimpse of his interactions with farmers, scientists, doctors, youth, administrators, industry leaders and artists, among others.

The book also covers events relating to the Vice President's foreign visits, his interactions with the world leaders and his addresses to the Indian diaspora in different countries.

Releasing the e-book, Sh Javadekar said the book was about Connecting with people via Communication and for Changing India and this 3rd edition of the book was a treasure trove for students who want to follow the speeches of the Vice President. He added that the speeches are replete with thoughts and emotion and there is a unique flow of language. The Minister also congratulated Publications Division to bring out the coffee table book and its e-version.

On the occasion, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh said oratory is an art and the Vice President speaks from his heart and his speeches are a reflection of his thoughts and emotions. He added that a good book is the greatest gift a generation can give to another and readers will keep revisiting this book. Sh Rajnath Singh thanked Ministry of I&B for bringing out this compilation which was aptly named as the Vice President has consistently trodden the path of 3-C's Connecting, Communicating and Changing.

The Vice President while address the occasion said the publication primarily defines the contours of his missions and the outcomes. He added that the last one year had been hectic public engagements followed by corona-induced uneasy slowdown and that the first phase was marked by about 20 public engagements per month with his addressing 14 convocations and spoke at about 70 public events. He primarily spoke with farmers, youth, scientists, administrators, industry captains, doctors and Indian diaspora.

Presenting the vote of thanks, Secretary, Min of I&B, Shri Amit Khare said the book will inspire all sections of society. He said that Publications Division is making strenuous efforts to record all speeches of the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister, every year, and make them available to future generations, both through the online and offline medium. Shri Khare congratulated Publications Division for their efforts towards the publication of the coffee table book.

The book will be available for sale both through physical and online medium. The p-Book priced at Rs. 1500 can be purchased from the Publication Division's Sales Emporia and its authorized agents across the country and online through Bharatkosh portal as well as Publications Division's website. Priced at Rs. 1125 (75% of the cost of p-Book), the e-book will be available on leading e-Commerce platforms Amazon.in and Google Play Books.

(With Inputs from PIB)