Mizoram orders fuel rationing amid shortage due to COVID-19 restrictions

Long lines of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps in Aizawl and elsewhere since Monday. Several pumps in the state capital ran out of fuel by Tuesday morning..

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:46 IST
The Mizoram government on Tuesday capped the quantity of fuel that can be purchased per vehicle as the state's stock was running out due to restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per an official order. The shortage was caused as oil tankers are either stranded or moving at a snail's pace due to the announcement of containment zone between Hmangkhawthlir and Sethawn areas on Aizawl Bypass Road, officials said.

As per the order, 3 litres of fuel was allowed for scooters, 5 litres for other two-wheelers, 10 litres for light motor vehicles (LMV), 20 litres for maxicabs, pickup trucks, mini trucks, Gypsys and trucks, and 100 litres for city buses and medium trucks. Vehicles carrying rice bags and other essential commodities will be allowed to get fuel which will be sufficient for up-down travel, it said.

Drawing of fuel in containers or gallon barrels from filling stations is strictly prohibited, it added. Long lines of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps in Aizawl and elsewhere since Monday.

Several pumps in the state capital ran out of fuel by Tuesday morning..

