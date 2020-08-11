Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cop issuing challans for not wearing masks fined as he himself was without one

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra got to know that the SHO was issuing challans for not wearing masks, while a photograph showed him without one himself. The SHO was, subsequently, fined Rs 500, officials said. "Wearing a face mask protects a person, his family members and the public (from the disease).

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:59 IST
Cop issuing challans for not wearing masks fined as he himself was without one

A police officer issuing challans to people for not wearing masks here, even as he himself did not have one on, got a taste of his own medicine when the superintendent of police pulled him up for it. The incident took place on Monday when Baundi police station SHO Subhash Chandra Singh was handing out challans to villagers, cyclists and pedestrians and also advising them to wear masks.

Some villagers claimed they were fined even though they had their faces covered with 'angocha' towels. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra got to know that the SHO was issuing challans for not wearing masks, while a photograph showed him without one himself. The SHO was, subsequently, fined Rs 500, officials said.

"Wearing a face mask protects a person, his family members and the public (from the disease). If our officials do not adhere to these basic points, then what message we are going to give to the society," Mishra said on Tuesday. "Through this challan, we have tried to send a message to all police officials and personnel in the district that they are not above the public. If we commit any fault, then we should also come within the ambit of the same law," he added..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 daysArdern said A...

Ending woes of saffron growers, Rs 37 crores spice park opens in J-K's Pampore

The first high-tech Spice Park is ready for the saffron growers of Jammu and Kashmir. The purpose of this park built in Pampore district is to increase the quality and quantity of saffron production and solve the grievances of the growers i...

'Dream destination' cafes offer taste of paradise in blockaded Gaza strip

Mediterranean waves crash below patrons snacking on freshly-caught fish at the Maldive Gaza cafe, offering a glimpse of paradise to Palestinians confined to the blockaded strip.The new three-storey restaurant, protruding 15 metres over the ...

Australian BP worker fired for Hitler memes wins $143,000 compensation

An employee of BP Plcs Australian refinery who was fired last year for mocking management online using a well-known meme of Adolf Hitler has been awarded more than A200,000 143,100 in compensation. BP fired technician Scott Tracey from its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020