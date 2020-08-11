Left Menu
Development News Edition

No parade during I-Day celebration in Odisha this year

A letter written by the Home Department to the district collectors said, the state government is in favour of discouraging large gatherings to contain the spread of the disease. In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Monday, it was decided that participation of the general public would be restricted during the Independence Day celebration.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:39 IST
No parade during I-Day celebration in Odisha this year

In view of the outbreak of COVID-19, the Odisha government has decided to keep the Independence Day celebration a low-key affair by not organising parade or march past this year. A letter written by the Home Department to the district collectors said, the state government is in favour of discouraging large gatherings to contain the spread of the disease.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Monday, it was decided that participation of the general public would be restricted during the Independence Day celebration. Around 50 to 75 guests may be invited to the celebration using e-invites, the letter said.

The guests should include around 15 to 20 COVID-19 warriors, it said. "Only one or two police contingent to participate in the ceremony for offering compliments to the Chief Guest during the celebration. There will be no parade/marchpast," the letter said.

It is imperative that social distancing norms and mask wearing are to be followed strictly by those attending the function, it said. The venue must be well sanitised and a hand sanitiser available at the entrance.

Tree plantations and online essay/quiz contests may be held to mark the occasion. The letter also said that similar procedures should be followed at block and gram panchayat levels.

On July 24, Governor Ganeshi Lal had said he would not host the 'At Home' party on the occasion of Independence Day this year..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt's support sought for boosting pearl spot farming

Voicing concern over the below-par performance of pearl spot karimeen farming, Chennai headquartered Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture ICAR-CIBA has sought the state governments support to boost aquaculture production of Kerala...

More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, hackathons and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns.Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC a...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high on stimulus bets

Futures tracking the SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday, setting the benchmark index on track to open just about 0.5 below its peak, as investors bet on more federal measures to support the countrys economy.Ultra-low interest rates, tri...

Adani Ports Q1 net profit falls 26 pc to Rs 758 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited APSEZ on Tuesday reported 26.33 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 757.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The countrys largest integrated logistics player had clocked a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020