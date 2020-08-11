Delhi: Jhandewalan temple gears up for Janmashtami, social distancing mandatory

Delhi's well-known Jhandewalan temple geared up to celebrate Janmashtami festival. The temple has made arrangements keeping in mind the rapid transmission of coronavirus. The social distancing has been made mandatory for devotees visiting the shrine on an auspicious day.

"All norms have been followed amid pandemic. No crowding would be allowed so as to contain the spread of the virus," said a temple priest while speaking to ANI. "We have come here to offer prayers. Everything is managed well inside the shrine. We are very happy to come here, said a devotee.

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated across the country today. The devotees will visit the temples to offer prayers to Lord Krishna. (ANI)