Online yoga sessions for TN prisoners

Inmates of central prisons across Tamil Nadu are attending yoga classes online to remain healthy and beat the coronavirus during the COVID-19 lockdown period. The prisons department had made the request to teach yoga to improve physical and mental health of the inmates, a release said on Tuesday. The online classes include Yoga Namaskar, Simha Kriya and Isha Kriya.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:55 IST
Inmates of central prisons across Tamil Nadu are attending yoga classes online to remain healthy and beat the coronavirus during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Considering the request from Tamil Nadu Prisons Department, Isha Yoga Centre is conducting the virtual sessions for inmates at almost all central prisons in the state from July 28.

Isha teachers trained by the centre's founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, are delivering the online modules in Tamil to participants in Chennai, Vellore, Cuddalore, Tiruchirapalli, Salem and Palayamkottai. The prisons department had made the request to teach yoga to improve physical and mental health of the inmates, a release said on Tuesday.

The online classes include Yoga Namaskar, Simha Kriya and Isha Kriya. Simha Kriya is a 3-minute yogic practice designed by Sadhguru and offered to the world as a tool to enhance one's immune system and strengthen the respiratory system by improving lung capacity.

Thousands of prisoners in the state are benefiting from the sessions, it added..

