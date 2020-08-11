Left Menu
Raghav Chadha asks officials to issue show cause notice to contractor for delay in DJB project

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday directed officials to issue a show cause notice to a contractor for the delay in the construction of a 12.4 million-litre underground reservoir and booster pumping station in Mayapuri in West Delhi. "A show cause notice should be issued to the contractor concerned as laxity in work is posing a problem for residents of the command area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:28 IST
Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday directed officials to issue a show cause notice to a contractor for the delay in the construction of a 12.4 million-litre underground reservoir and booster pumping station in Mayapuri in West Delhi. The project worth Rs 14 crore was launched in 2018 to meet the growing water demands of the area and ensure equitable supply to all. It was scheduled to be completed by June 2019.

Chadha along with Hari Nagar MLA Rajkumari Dhillon and senior officers inspected the project site on Tuesday morning. He expressed disappointment over the non-completion of the project and pulled up the officers. The DJB VC said the delay affected water needs of the residents in several areas, including Subhash Nagar, Hari Nagar, Maya Enclave, Khazan Basti, Mayapuri Phase I and II. "A show cause notice should be issued to the contractor concerned as laxity in work is posing a problem for residents of the command area. The contractor has failed to fulfil his contractual obligation of completing the UGR within 18 months. Such unprofessional conduct and laxity will not be tolerated,” he said.

